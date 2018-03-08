The Yacht Rock Book by Greg Prato - review

To paraphrase legendary rock critic ‘Hollywood’ Steve Huey, in the mid to late 70s a group of (mostly) Californian artists docked a remarkable fleet of hits. This fascinating oral history – the result of a resurgence in interest inspired by the cult YouTube series Yacht Rock – tells their story.

Of course, not everyone will be interested in the making of Rupert Holmes’ Escape or the Captain & Tenille’s marital woes. But an impressive raft of interviewees – Walter Becker, John Oates, Christopher Cross – and clever editing ensures that Prato skillfully charts yacht rock’s voyage through pop, prior to being spectacularly capsized by the punk tidal wave.