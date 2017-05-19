The Weeks - Easy album review

Though now plying their trade out of Nashville, The Weeks returned to their native Mississippi (they formed in high school in Jackson) to record Easy. Less southern twang and more rock’n’roll than their previous albums (though 2013’s acclaimed Dear Bo Jackson signposted the way they were heading), Easy is a fast-rolling 40 minutes of slick melodies, charged guitars and rattling snare drums. To say it’s the complete package would be to undersell it.

They’re occasional tour mates of Kings Of Leon, and it shows. But whereas KOL opted for arena anthems, The Weeks are pleasingly low-fi, scratchy and understated. Muted horns raise the irresistible Ike up; the down-at-heel Hands On The Radio laments over a lattice of electric organ, trumpets and Cyle Barnes’ lovely vocal; and the chiming Sevens could have appeared on a Paul Westerberg album.

All in all, it’s almost magical.