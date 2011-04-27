The Dogs D’Amour: In The Dynamite Jet Saloon

On its initial release in 1988, The Dogs D’Amour’s breakthrough album would have been hard pushed to be more prescient. They looked like pirates who’d just captured a galleon and sang of debauchery, damnation and the devilment of love at a time when the world was in thrall to escapism and bright colours.

Latterly, a woman cornered Tyla on one of his solo tours to tell him that his band had practically invented the scarf, which he couldn’t quite agree with, but, she, like a lot of people at the time, had fallen hard for their charms.

Here, Tyla’s re-recorded most of that album and added a few songs from the era. Charmingly, almost all have stood the test of time and as Tyla’s voice has grown worldlier it’s only added to the splintered lustre of songs like I Don’t Want You To Go and the crestfallen How Come It Never Rains.