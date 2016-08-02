The Dirty Strangers - Crime And A Woman album review

Shepherd’s Bush rockers the Dirty Strangers had only been playing pubs and clubs in the early 80s when they found themselves joined in the studio by Keith Richards, then Ronnie Wood. The Stones link came through the enduring friendship between Richards and singer-guitarist Alan Clayton, resulting in 1987’s self-titled debut album.

Since then, the Dirties have battled on, releasing records and playing gigs. Now they’ve arrived at the noir concept scenario of Crime And A Woman, which sees Clayton joined by drummer George Butler, bassist John Proctor and keyboardist Scott Mulvey, whose Hammond lends a rich swirl to the band’s timelessly soulful, evocatively heartfelt and irrepressibly rocking west London sound.

