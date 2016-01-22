Supersuckers: Holdin’ The Bag

The bad news, if you’re a fan of the Greatest Rock’n’Roll Band In The World in their blood-and-thunder mode, is that this is a country record. The good news, obviously, is that it’s a country record made by The Greatest Rock’n’Roll Band In The World.

And really, we should qualify country here. We’re talking Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, not Taylor Swift. You know, the real stuff, vintage and dusty and lonesome on the trail.

Head Sucker Eddie Spaghetti is clearly in his element here, his gravelly delivery and aw-shucks persona the perfect foil for twangy, tears-in-your-beer numbers like That’s How It Gets Done and All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down).

It’s not all drawls and pedal steel though. The Suckers kick up a decent amount of dust on rowdy rug-cutters like Jibber-Jabber and Let’s Bounce. There’s also a great, affecting duet with country-punk superstar Lydia Loveless.

It’s all great if you’re willing to strap on some cowboy boots and hop on the nearest hayride, but hardcore rockers are gonna wanna sit this one out.