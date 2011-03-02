Stray: Valhalla

Together since 1966, Stray have been ploughing their progressive rock furrow for over four decades with very little reward.

Reduced quite effectively to a trio, wiry guitarist/vocalist Del Bromham is the only original member on this impressive return to form. It has passion, fire, intensity and anger in tracks like 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Free At Last and Harry Farr.

The first four Stray albums were essential items in every self-respecting rock fan’s library; this one should be added to the collection.