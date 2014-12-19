Stone Machine: Rock Ain’t Dead

It’s almost like thrash, grunge and nu metal never happened – firmly rooted in the 70s, Stone Machine’s third album showcases their vintage influences with genuine, unfussy pride.

Pick any of the 11 righteously rocking nuggets on offer here and you’ll find Foghat, Free, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and a whole heap of Lynyrd Skynyrd – the smouldering Mr Blues is, appropriately enough, dedicated to Ronnie Van Zant.

Sometimes simple and to-the-point is best and there’s nothing remotely pretentious or fancy about Southern Outlaw, Sugar Mama or Angels And Devils, just crunchy southern-fried riffs and Jason Mays’ tough-yet-soulful Paul Rodgers-style vocals – he even does sensitive on Lady Luck.

Rock Ain’t Dead should surely be the soundtrack to many a shot of bourbon./o:p