In between tours revisiting his seven years with Genesis, guitarist Steve Hackett has made time to complete his first solo release since 2021.The Circus And The Nightwhale is a quasi-autobiographical tale, on which Hackett also sings most of the lead vocals.

His thirtieth studio album outside of Genesis, it's as wide-ranging as the catalogue that precedes it. It's short on tunes to whistle, but generous in genres. Those expecting Genesis-like prog will delight in Ghost Moon And Living Lover and Into The Nightwhale, and perhaps the flute-adorned Enter The Ring.

But there's so much more. Opener People Of The Smoke mixes show tuneage with heavy-metal interludes; Get Me Out delivers blues with a swing; Circo Inferno features Arabic instruments; Breakout (dominated by Hackett's guitar and Hugo Degenhardt's drumming) goes for the rock jugular; closer White Dove is a fantastic neo-classical solo played on acoustic guitar.

Many ports of call, then, and an entertaining voyage.