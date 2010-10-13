Steve Diggle And The Revolution Of Sound: Air Conditioning

Though often overshadowed by Pete Shelley’s, Diggle’s contributions to The Buzzcocks songbook have been immense.

His rocking realist counterpoints to the latter’s romanticism have also steered his 80s outfit Flag Of Convenience and a fitful solo career.

Here, drawing strength from core 60s influences – Dylan, Kinks , The Who – and righteously inflamed about everything from pop’s love of cheap sweet nothings (Plastic Kisses) to the perilous state of the universe he is newly energised. Riff rich firepower – the Townsend windmills of World Spinning Round – and tumultuous, trash frenzied love songs are a speciality, even quoting his own Harmony In My Head on Hey Maria.

Cogent and refreshing with an uplifting bullshit free attitude Air Conditioning does what its title claims, offering a fresh blast to the system where other old punks offer stale air.