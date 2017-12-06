So Here It Is: The Autobiography by Dave Hill book review

Just like In Flame, the band’s movie from 1975, this autobiography of Slade’s superyob guitarist has a dark undercurrent. Described by former bandmate Noddy Holder as “infuriating, zany, demanding and impatient, but also very funny” and remembered for those preposterous outfits on Top Of The Pops, this is probably how few of us view Hill. However, like his mother Dave has suffered from depression. The writing of this book and the unearthing of some family skeletons have, he says, acted as therapy.

Its contents touch upon almost 50 years with Slade and drummer Don Powell, almost half of that time without Holder and bassist Jim Lea, from becoming the biggest band in the land to trying – and failing – to break America and re-birth at the Reading Festival in 1980. Having resumed his life and career after suffering a stroke onstage in Germany, So Here It Is certainly has the human touch.