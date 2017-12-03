Skam - The Amazing Memoirs Of Geoffrey Goddard album review

Skam are a little band with big ideas. On this, their third album, the Leicester trio have gone fully conceptual. Like Doctor Who in a flying hat, The Amazing Memoirs Of Geoffrey Goddard is the tale of a time-hopping WW2 airman who finds himself in medieval Japan, Wild West Oklahoma and prehistoric Africa. It’s an inherently silly idea, saved by Skam’s no-nonsense delivery. Take It Or Leave It and Bring The Rain are grittily anthemic rockers that owe more to the Foo Fighters than to Yes – the odd sonorous spoken-word interlude aside, it’s hard to envisage any of its 12 tracks being staged on ice. Still, full marks for ambition.