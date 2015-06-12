Sideburn: Evil Or Divine

Whether deliberately or not, Swedish metallers Sideburn have come up with a novel approach for their new album. Each track has been written in the style of one of their heroes – Sabbath, Priest, Zeppelin, Maiden.

Some are more obvious than others but the clue is often in the vocals – if a particular line puts you in mind of Dickinson or Halford then you’ve cracked it. In an added refinement, on some of the tracks it’s also possible to work out which album they would have appeared on.

There are bonus points for correctly identifying Piece Of Mind or British Steel. So not so much an album, more a game of Trivial Metal Pursuits./o:p