Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – It's A Holiday Soul Party!

Given The Dap Kings’ love of vintage R&B tropes, it’s no surprise that they should have a crack at their own festive collection, just like their spiritual forefathers did. And sometimes, they really bring something special to the party. Live favourite No Chimneys In The Projects sees Jones’ charisma and lyrical wit produce a fine Christmas composition of their own, while the self-penned Eight Days Of Hannukah and Big Bulbs burst with horn-fattened grooves.

Elsewhere, though, the experiment can feel a little forced. The jazz-funk reading of Little Drummer Boy never really takes off, and the instrumental sleepwalk through God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen is pure filler. But maybe we’re over-thinking this: the Ike & Tina-style upbeat reading of White Christmas would go down a storm at any festive bash, and you sense that a few drinks in on Christmas Eve, all this will make perfect sense.