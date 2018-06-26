RSO - Radio Free America album review

RSO - Radio Free America 1. Making History

2. We Are Magic

3. Rise

4. Take Me

5. Masterpiece

6. Walk With Me

7. I Don't Want to Have to Need You Now

8. Truth

9. Together On The Outside

10. Good Times

11. Forever All The Way

12. I Got You Babe

13. One Night of Peace (Modern Mix)

14. Blues Won't Leave Me Alone

15. Hellbound Train Buy from Amazon

Anyone who feared Richie Sambora and Orianthi Panagaris’s debut would be a dead-eyed shredfest will be pleasantly surprised by Radio Free America.

Three years in the making, it’s an ambitious opening gambit where genres are gleefully mulched, virtuoso tendencies tastefully deployed and tunes prioritised over chops.

Making History is a flying start, like Prince with bushier chest hair, breaking into a double-time AC/DC tribute. We Are Magic is well-crafted electronica using the talk box left over from Livin’ On A Prayer, with a shout-it-out hook that shows R&O don’t want this project to loiter on a dank corner of the internet.

Rise is a glitter-stomp stalker with shades of the Arctic Monkeys’ Do I Wanna Know, while Walk With Me is a golden country strum, the pair’s voices beautifully intertwined.

Romantically and creatively, RSO are rubbing along just fine. But based on their tit-for-tat sniping on the Nashville-flavoured Good Times, the break-up album should be really something.