Rooney - Washed Away album review

They can seem too smart for their own good, and with their ‘connections’ – mainman Robert Schwartzman is the brother of actor Jason Schwartzman and a nephew of movie director Francis Ford Coppola – there’s a vague air of too-good-to-be-true contrivance.

That does them an injustice, though. Or rather, him: this is Schwartzman’s show – he wrote, produced and performed all of the songs himself. That’s probably why, in the video to the single My Heart Beats 4 U – an I Love Rock’n’Roll/We Will Rock You-style anthemic stormer – he’s shown playing all the instruments and twiddling all the studio knobs. Still, if shiny, groovy, melodic, finger-snapping, guitar-led pop-rock is your tipple, you’ll want to guzzle down Washed Away in one.

LA alt.rockers Rooney return with new album Washed Away