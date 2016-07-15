Revocation – Great Is Our Sin album review

You’d be hard-pushed to find much in the world of metal quite as dependable as Revocation’s seemingly infallible ability to produce top-drawer music.

With five full-lengths already in the bag, they’ve hardly put a foot wrong as they’ve steadily honed their particular mix of progressively minded, thrashy death metal, so it’ll come as little surprise that this latest release does nothing to break from that trend.

As razor-sharp and technically impressive as they’ve ever been, if anything Great Is Our Sin finds the band pushing the elements that have made their previous records so consistently impressive more than ever. Indeed, as the hammer-blow barrage of Arbiters Of The Apocalypse or the full-throttle attack of Communion attests, this is undeniably their most aggressive work to date, and there can be no doubt during the musical journey of album highlight Cleaving Giants Of Ice that this is their most progressively minded work as well. Reliable they may be, but Revocation have proven they can administer a shock to the system.