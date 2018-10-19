Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody - Original Soundtrack album review

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody - Original Soundtrack 1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare 0:25

2. Somebody To Love 4:56

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile) 3:17

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow) 3:56

5. Killer Queen 2:59

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris) 4:38

7. Bohemian Rhapsody 5:55

8. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon) 4:26

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2:43

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio) 4:29

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix) 2:09

12. Another One Bites The Dust 3:35

13. I Want To Break Free 3:43

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie) 4:04

15. Who Wants To Live Forever 5:15

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid) 2:28

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid) 4:06

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid) 0:41

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid) 4:04

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid) 3:57

21. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited 3:38

22. The Show Must Go On 4:32

From the outset, there's no mistaking that Bohemian Rhapsody is as authorised a project as it's possible to get. Even 20th Century Fox's Fanfare has been refashioned into a God Save The Queen-styled Brian May showcase.

Whatever its widely anticipated accompanying visual element ultimately delivers (and its trailers bode exceptionally well), Bohemian Rhapsody's soundtrack is as dramatically paced, unrelentingly emotive and intrinsically cinematic as it's reasonably possible for any flat piece of circular plastic to be.

Landmark hits are included as originally recorded but, as Queen were only truly Queen in the live arena, performance clips are also on hand to ramp up the dynamism and zing the heartstrings raw (Keep Yourself Alive at The Rainbow, Now I'm Here at Hammy Odeon, a powerful, crowd-sung rendition of Love Of My Life at Rock In Rio).

But the jewel in BoRap: The Movie's crown comes toward its conclusion: the rock generation's JFK moment. Everyone knows where they were when Queen played Live Aid, and hearing Freddie Mercury's voice cracking during the coda of their Lazarus-like Wembley resurrection's We Are The Champions closer is a glorious, throat-lumping ordeal. An ET moment with a soaring solo.

Before The Show Must Go On wrings out our last available tear, Don't Stop Me Now appears in newly retooled form and you cannot help but ask yourself: has there been a better song released this century? Probably not. Ultimately, BoRap's triumphal, moving, thrilling... an epic. And that's just the soundtrack.

Would that Fred was still alive to see it.

