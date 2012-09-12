Pride Of Lions: Immortal

Half a decade after The Roaring Of Dreams, the American melodic rock duo are back in business with third album Pride Of Lions.

The liaison between Jim Peterik and Toby Hitchcock has become a little less prolific, though Immortal proves that the remarkable chemistry between the ex-Survivor guitarist/songwriter and his considerably younger apprentice (now an acclaimed solo artist in his own right) remains undiminished.

Revelling in his reputation as a master tunesmith, Peterik provides exquisite material for Hitchcock’s four-octave vocal range. Highlights include album single Delusional, a dreams-can-come-true slice of blue collar rock, heart-rending power ballads Sending My Love and Everything That Money Can’t Buy, and Vital Signs, a surging little beaut conceived yet unfinished as the title cut of Survivor’s 1984 masterpiece of the same name.

This wonderful album could provide their breakthrough.