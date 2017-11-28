Powerman 5000 - New Wave album review

There’s a song on this eleventh album from this Boston industrial crew (fronted by Rob Zombie’s little brother, Spider One) called Sid Vicious In A Dress, a high-octane love song to a hot mess on the road to self-destruction, that sums up everything you need to know about Powerman 5000. While musically they offer up a pounding blast of noise, lyrically they have their tongue firmly in their cheek. At least we hope they do, since they follow that up with David Fucking Bowie, a tribute of sorts imploring us to dance like the great man, gleefully mangling his Space Oddity in the process. Which makes attempts at seriousness like No White Flags a little jarring.

Like your industrial metal with a side order of high camp? Then step right up.