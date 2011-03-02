Pete Yorn: Pete Yorn

The career of New Jersey’s Pete Yorn has followed an enigmatic path since his debut album Musicforthemorningafter emerged in 2001, carrying a whiff of power-pop cordite.

Despite being pally with Neil Young and Scarlett Johannson, he retains a non-celebrity edge on this very solo item, with producer Frank Black imploring him to rock out and be damned.

His desire is to connect on songs that explore the divide between personal ambition and artistic endeavour.

Building from acoustic introspection to electric thrash, Yorn’s style is tempered by lyrical expertise, especially when he sets out for the country on Wheels, while the raw Sans Fear and Velcro Shoes balance the confessional Rock Crowd.