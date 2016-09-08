Mondo Generator album review – Best Of

It’s fair to say Mondo Generator, the side-project of former Kyuss, Queens Of The Stone Age and Dwarves member Nick Oliveri, hasn’t quite rivalled his previous bands in terms of influence or worldwide recognition.

That’s a shame as “Rex Everything” has created some stone cold classics over the decades, the best of which are included on this mammoth collection.

Featuring a revolving door of musicians including Josh Homme, John Garcia and Blag Dahlia, it’s all killer, no filler throughout the 21 stoner and punk-fuelled tracks. The set not only serves as a welcome reminder of just how explosive Mondo Generator can be – particularly on Like The Sky and 13th Floor but it also highlights their experimental side. The trumpet-led, cap-tip to Ennio Morricone, Take Me Away, and trippy ballad Four Corners (sung by Mark Lanegan in his inimitable bourbon-drenched bellow) in particular deserved to be huge and are every bit as good as anything from Oliveri’s back catalogue.