Meek Is Murder – Was album review

Do you remember the late 90s/early 00s and the explosion of rabid hardcore and noisecore bands who pushed technical wizardry and live arena physical exertion to uncharted extremes?

Did bands like Coalesce, Botch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge and Beecher make your knees weak because they purveyed a sonic calamity that caressed your ears like a spiky sledgehammer?

Brooklyn’s Meek Is Murder are cut from that same cloth, and on Was the trio create a furious sonic fury based on dissonant chord slashing, staccato rhythmic hammering and Mike Keller’s battery acid yelps. There are melodies, however, like in rollicking closer Victims And Builders and the surprisingly rocking The Same Mistakes. And if the glory days of metallic hardcore were before your time and none of this makes any sense, picture Nails expressing volatile anger issues about Bush instead of Trump.