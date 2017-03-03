KXM - Scatterbrain album review

A funny thing about supergroups is that the hype and excitement around their formation often leads to the subsequent debut album being overrated, and by the time the band eventually find their own style everybody’s lost interest. Will KXM follow this trend?

The combination of Ray Luzier (Korn), dUg Pinnick (King’s X) and George Lynch (Dokken/ Lynch Mob) was interesting on 2014’s self-titled debut, but Scatterbrain is a massive leap forward. Not only do the three band members sound like they actually have a powerful rapport, but also the performance and approach is breathtaking. Heavy, grungy and stripped back, the sound is what might happen if Alice In Chains were caught in a studio with Tool, with Jeff Lynne producing. Tracks like Obsession, True Deceivers and Stand have a manic spontaneity, combiningraw metal brutality with harmonic melodic resonance magnificently. Everyone’s playing to their peak, with Pinnick’s vocals plunging and soaring.

KXM have arrived.