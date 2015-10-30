Joe Ely: Panhandle Rambler

Amarillo’s Joe Ely can usually be relied upon to conjure up the poetry of the plains, his best songs being heart-of-the-matter tales that alternate between aching romance and a dose of bleak.

At his best, as on the opening track Wounded Creek, he locates both moods, conjuring up a snapshot of the flatlands that’s as packed with detail as any Bruce Springsteen folk song.

Lovely flamenco guitars, the slightest rhythms and subtle splashes of steel guitar and accordion are the backdrop for a voice that remains as pristine as when he made his mark in Blighty touring with The Clash.

Ely doesn’t really sing in the vernacular either. His version of Guy Clark’s Magdalene is urbane compared to the original. Old wingmen Butch Hancock and Jimmy Dale Gilmore are recalled on When The Nights Are Cold but the rest is all Ely and his take on outcast and forgotten characters, brought back to heroic life. Ramble on…