Higher Power - Soul Structure album review

This Leeds five-piece deliver their own creative form of hardcore, packed with layers of groove, diverse metal influences, and a distinctive vocal approach that sets them apart from the pack. Jimmy Wizard leads each song with a soulful style that shares the sort of drawn-out, nasal vocals associated with Perry Farrell but also recalls the earnest tone of Shelter’s Ray Cappo. Between Concrete And Sky best showcases how, combined with the rest of the band’s thrashy guitarwork and old-school punk attitude, this twist brings a fresh passion to a genre that’s not known for its variety. The influences range from early Metallica to the cool sleaze of Suicidal Tendencies and the aggressive funkiness of Turnstile, but some of the weaker songs tend to drag and lose the album some momentum. Ignore this, embrace the impassioned vocals, and appreciate awesome tracks like You Ain’t Got Much, because these guys are developing the formula for something special.