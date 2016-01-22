Guadalupe Plata: Guadalupe Plata

As film director Sergio Leone proved, Spain makes a great stand-in for America. So it is with Guadalupe Plata, an Iberian three-piece whose take on punk-rock blues plugs directly into the Mississippi Delta while owing much to the power of the holy trinity of reverb, tremolo and feedback.

The spirit of The Gun Club’s late frontman Jeffrey Lee Pierce is a spectral presence throughout, but with the material sung entirely in their native tongue, Guadalupe Plata’s personality burns bright.

These are not so much conventional songs but something much looser and akin to sun-parched jams. Serpiente Negra and Filode Navaja shimmer with menace while Hueso De Gato Negro rocks hard and is the real deal.