This sensational live album confirms Duffy’s formidable reputation as a worthy successor to her legendary compatriot, albeit with her own distinctive musical identity. Despite the plethora of high-profile contemporary blues artists, few possess her killer combination of vocal strength, range and intensity, guitar virtuosity and ability to engage audiences.

The powerful raw energy of the band is evident from the opening bars of the slow-burning Each And Every Time through to the climactic I’d Rather Go Blind. The blend of blues, rock and Celtic influences infuses the show, with a tinge of country on Bring It All Together. Tracks such as What I Am Supposed To Do, Drivin’ Me Crazy and Reason To Be are emotionally supercharged compared to the studio versions. With its expertly crafted original lyrics, beautiful arrangements and abundance of passion and desire, this is one of the best live CDs of 2015.