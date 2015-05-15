Gov’t Mule: Stoned Side/Dub Side Of The Mule

Stubborn in their love for the classic vintages of the 1970s, Gov’t Mule’s latest excursion down memory lane involves a trip to the vaults for a typically effective assault on the Rolling Stones from 2009 (available on double-gatefold vinyl only), and a trip to Trenchtown from 2006 where, with Toots Hibbert’s help, they give 54-46, Pressure Drop, Reggae Got Soul and assorted ganja gems a kick up the arse.

There’s no denying that Warren Haynes and company are adept – sometimes a little too bloody capable – but they revive the Stones’ Under My Thumb, Wild Horses and Slave with such flair that you almost forget the originals.

Phil Lesh/Black Crowes sideman Jackie Greene keeps it honest with his multi-instrumental contributions, but Haynes earns the plaudits. If you can get past the fact that Gov’t Mule are like a bunch of expert cover bands, there’s plenty to enjoy in these dusty grooves./o:p