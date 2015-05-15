Trending

Gov’t Mule: Stoned Side/Dub Side Of The Mule

Southern jam freaks leave no stone unturned.

Stubborn in their love for the classic vintages of the 1970s, Gov’t Mule’s latest excursion down memory lane involves a trip to the vaults for a typically effective assault on the Rolling Stones from 2009 (available on double-gatefold vinyl only), and a trip to Trenchtown from 2006 where, with Toots Hibbert’s help, they give 54-46, Pressure Drop, Reggae Got Soul and assorted ganja gems a kick up the arse.

There’s no denying that Warren Haynes and company are adept – sometimes a little too bloody capable – but they revive the Stones’ Under My Thumb, Wild Horses and Slave with such flair that you almost forget the originals.

Phil Lesh/Black Crowes sideman Jackie Greene keeps it honest with his multi-instrumental contributions, but Haynes earns the plaudits. If you can get past the fact that Gov’t Mule are like a bunch of expert cover bands, there’s plenty to enjoy in these dusty grooves./o:p