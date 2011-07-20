Trending

George Lynch: Kill All Control

Lynch offers more songs and less gonzo solos.

By Classic Rock 

Memorable in his 80s heyday for his work with Dokken, using guitars that looked like they were made from the bones of strangers, and his inability to play while wearing a top, George Lynch typified everything that was right and wrong about that decade’s rock stars; an overblown talent with a swagger to match.

His playing is flawless, though for Kill All Control he’s very nearly taken a back seat to the songs.

Admittedly, Son Of Scary, which harks back to Dokken’s Mr Scary, is as understated as a Gene Simmons’ sales pitch, but in songs like the charged Sun or the considered Brand New Day, Lynch resists the urge to overkill.