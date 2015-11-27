Evangelist: Evangelist

Best known for his appearances on the soundtracks to Shane Meadows’ This Is England TV series, Midlands singer-songwriter Gavin Clark died earlier this year at the tragically young age of 46.

At the time, the former Sunhouse and Clayhill songwriter was midway through making this solo project under the monicker Evangelist. Bandmates Pablo Clements and James Griffith (aka Toydrum) subsequently saw the album through to completion.

And thank God they did, as it can’t just be Clark’s passing that lends songs like Never Feel This Young and Whirlwind Of Rubbish a beautifully ghostly, softly despondent feel.

The fuzzy space rock of Same Hands and Know One Will Ever Know also prick up your ears, bearing testament to a songwriter who never quite fitted in but, for those who took the time to listen, always stood out.