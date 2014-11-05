Electric Prunes: WaS

The Electric Prunes have long been revered as one of the most spectacular of the Nuggets-era psych bands thanks to mindblowing anthems such as I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night) and Get Me To The World On Time.

After their initial rise, the band’s story took a strange twist which resulted in the original lineup splintering until the late 90s, when their rediscovery resulted in the founder members re-forming. After recording and gigging, the Prunes were scuppered again when guitarist Mark Tulin passed away in 2011, leaving singer James Lowe to steer home the album they had been working on.

Accompanied by obligatory spaced blurb, the album includes their fuzzed up version of Howlin’ Wolf’s Smokestack Lightning but excels on idiosyncratic but melodic psych salvos such as Circles and Between The Cracks, the guitars still spiralling through the outer limits on modern classics of the genre they helped define./o:p