Electric Eye - From The Poisonous Tree album review

Throbbing across an underlying rhythmic pulse that boasts the mesmeric combination of detached precision and groove that marks all the best motorik, Bergen’s Electric Eye have concocted the third instalment in their ongoing journey into the heart of the psychedelic sun, and it’s a keeper.

So what exactly have the Norwegian quartet plucked From The Poisonous Tree on this occasion? As is often the case with such improvisation inclined psychotropic sonic explorers: more of the same, only more so.

Of course, wizards of a decidedly more lizard-y gizzard have a tendency to plummet haphazardly in similar circumstances, to crank up their inner Hawkwind and fly as far off the handle as is possible. But the added glint in Electric Eye comes courtesy of a broader sonic palette, jarring old-school beats that trip off into surprising counter-rhythms, and dynamic shifts that initially jar just as much as they ultimately beguile. Sometimes You Got To Jump To Lift Your Feet locks in, then soars, locks back in then soars again.

Electric Eye elevate to captivate, they have the power to seduce a soul ascendent. With a post-Roses spin on a 60s soundtrack vibe here, a celestial sitar there, the succulent fruits of this particular tree are as seductive as Eve’s apples.