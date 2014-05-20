Dr Feelgood: Live At Rockpalast 1980

By the time Dr Feelgood had taken to the stage at Rockpalast in 1980, Gypie Mayo was effectively working his notice.

It’s anyone’s guess if his one foot out the door had an effect on the group dynamic, but something’s not quite right here. There’s nothing wrong with this performance as such – Riding On The L&N, Shotgun Blues and Down At The Doctors are delivered with all the spit and swagger you’ve come to expect – but on occasion the intensity just isn’t there.

The mix probably doesn’t help. The audience are barely audible, making the atmosphere flatter than a day-old pint and, on top of that, insufficient bottom-end takes away some much-needed punch to the guts. You’ll probably give this DVD a couple of plays, but you’ll get more mileage out of the accompanying audio CD.

Via Repertoire