Dope – Blood Money Part 1 album review

In an era of ever-changing scenes and the need for instant gratification, it’s encouraging to witness the clamouring of fans who have been patiently awaiting a band coming off a seven-year hiatus.

And while Dope’s sixth is a tried-and-tested extension of works to date, it’s clear that a new level of darkness pervades. Whatever the cause of the nu metal industrialists’ newfound intensity, it explodes from the off as the quartet rip through a salvo of the ridiculously catchy title track Blood Money and groove-laden stomper Shoulda Known Better. There are melancholic instances between the furious vitriol; haunting piano keys and solemn vocals collide on brooding Lexipro while album closer Numb melds electronica with introspection as frontman Edsel laments on self-destructive behaviours. Emotional soliloquies aside, the main allure comes in the form of pounding basslines (Drug Music), twisted beats (X-Hale), and underlying old-school sensibilities with 1999 sure to delight longtime fans and stir up the pits. Here’s hoping that Part 2 is even more addictive.