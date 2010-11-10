Doobie Brothers: World Gone Crazy

Which Doobie Brothers do you like? The mainstream country-boogie Doobie Brothers or the blue-eyed funkier Michael McDonald era Doobie Brothers?

They seem mutually exclusive. Reformed in the 90s, they’ve recorded two albums before this centred around original members Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, though Michael McDonald makes a guest appearance on Don’t Say Goodbye, a pleasing Steely Danesque ballad that sits slightly ill with the rest of the record.

They’ve reworked Nobody, the first track from their 1971 debut album, and Ted Templeman, who produced a lot of their early work, reignites some of that 70s west coast chemistry. You get the tight harmonies, the languid Little Feat boogie and smart lyrics and one outstanding song in Chateau.

It ain’t The Captain And Me, but it’s certainly a decent enough album that proves that they aren’t a band who are past their sell-by date.