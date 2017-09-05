Dhani Harrison - In///Parallel album review

’It’s not like it used to be,’ Dhani Harrison chants on the lively All About Waiting, and he deserves credit for creating fresh, contemporary soundscapes in which to pitch his fizzing, twitchy songs. This gets around the ‘problem’ that his voice is identical to his dad’s.

As a recording artist Dhani Harrison has refrained from using the name before, and after two albums with thenewno2 and film scores, In///Parallel counts as his solo debut. It’s hugely impressive, too, combining inherited Zen yearning with busy, intelligent arrangements, touching on prog-pop.

Fuzzy sitars and guitars make way for glitchingelectronica and strings; he adopts call-and-response to display multiple vocal tones. Significantly, every song has ideas to burn, from the trippy-hippie Never Know to the sandy, shadowy London Water.

With a dash of peacenik politics the heritage is clear, but Dhani does more than enough to establish his own terrain.