Dead - We Won't Let You Sleep album review

This is the third LP in a four-LP series titled Trilogy and the Australian noise-rock duo responsible operates, mostly, as a trio. Confused yet? Thankfully, sonically, We Won't Let You Sleep is far less difficult to decipher; this is a record with 'Melvins' stamped widely across it – which is no bad thing if your enthusiasm for the Seattle band only just stops short of getting a King Buzzo tattoo somewhere below the waistline. Imitation and influence are separate things, too, and …Sleep sticks mostly to the latter. Here the duo (and occasional bassist Kevin Rutmanis) have crafted a boulder-dislodging noise-rock onslaught that might almost be considered accessible. Brief opener Frankly is a lumbering, Sleep-esque bass/drum jam that pre-empts the landslide of gloriously scuzzy, Big Business-meets-Harvey Milk riffs throughout Fingers As Arrows. But swamped in broken guitars and vocals that sound like an angry Lee Dorrian stuck down a well, it's the relentless Picking Teeth that constitutes the finest three minutes of the entire record.