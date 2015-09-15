Dead Lord: Heads Held High

Featuring more 70s-inspired classic rock mastery and unashamed Thin Lizzy worship, Dead Lord’s appropriately titled second assault sees the Swedes freshly signed to Century Media as a launchpad to higher realms.

Heads Held High is a bright and punchy mix of searing Gorham/Robertson style twin guitar leads, alongside a tightly knit grooving rhythm section that remains firmly in a classic rock and proto-metal mode that still retains some gritty attitude and fun.

It’s all complemented by the rich tones of vocalist, bassist and mastermind Krim, which thankfully never stray into period falsetto and suit the melodies with a more honest and soulful approach. Wrapped up in a warm retro production thanks to the painstaking but worthwhile process of utilising a reel-to-reel tape and recording live in the studio for an analogue authenticity, the album sounds like a true labour of love. Dead Lord effortlessly roll from the memorable and anthemic to more sincere ballads without a precious moment being wasted.