David Grissom: How It Feels To Fly

Grissom’s CV as a six-string sideman includes stints playing with Buddy Guy, John Mayall, the Allman Brothers and Chris Isaak, but his own voice shines like no one else.

He may name-check Lightnin’ Hopkins on the opening Bringin’ Sunday Mornin’ To Saturday Night, but the track owes a greater debt to modern heavy blues exponent Stevie Ray Vaughan, while Georgia Girl and Satisfied cut a confident Southern rock groove.

His dextrous playing never overwhelms the songs and the guitar always serves the melodies and imagery-laden lyrics. He’s let off the leash somewhat on the four live tracks that close the album, and relishes letting his fingers fly on a cover of the Allmans’ Jessica and a gritty take on ZZ Top’s Nasty Dogs And Funky Kings.