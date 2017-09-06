Dan Reed - Confessions album review

This is not a concept album, but the 10 songs here are connected by Dan Reed’s spiritual positivity, as he tells us that even when we are left broken by the pursuit of love, we should never abandon the dream.

This might seem hopelessly naive, but on his fourth solo album, he makes it all work. Because the flair and depth of his musical passion overcomes any cynicism. The music has a gentle flow and glorious delight in life. The pace is sedate, almost folksy, but it leaves an indelible impression. Reed’s vocal method of telling a story through minimal modulation lifts songs like Smile, Distant Star and Cave In, making them feel both fresh yet also as if you’ve heard them a thousand times before.

Reed mixes acoustic nuances with funk flexes, and in doing so has created a richly rewarding yet understated album. He oozes a supple class.