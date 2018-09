Led by San Fran garage-punk superstar Greg Lowery (The Rip-offs, Supercharger, etc), Control Freaks play trashy rock’n’roll that’s so perfectly and delightfully dumb that it’s actually some kind of genius. If you hit The Donnas in the head with a shovel and then tossed them in the studio while they were still dizzy, this is pretty much what you’d get.