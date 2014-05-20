Clare Free: Butterflies

Balancing her career as a musician and running a successful PR company with her family life, Free meticulously recorded this album over the space of three months.

In contrast to her earlier releases, this is a solo acoustic recording written, recorded and performed by Free in her own home. The ultimate attention has been given to the full package, from the crisp, clear guitar sound to the pleasant, non-genre-specific cover.

The nine tracks reveal different aspects of her personal life; a homage to her late father, observations and loss. Stylistically it is a departure, with tracks such as Thank You edging Free closer to the folk genre. Yet the blues do remain very evident in her guitar picking on Sixty Years Young and in particular on album highlight Smile And Say Goodbye. It makes for an extremely coherent album, well worth exploring.

