Brian Jonestown Massacre - Don’t Get Lost album review

It’s business as usual, almost, at Anton Newcombe’s new Cobra Studio in Berlin. That means the BJM’s potent brew of garage-psych dominates proceedings, with Open Minds Now Close rumbling into view on waves of fuzzy drums and droning, while Melody’s Actual Echo Chamber drifts by on a smokey dub trance trip with some neat hi-hat details.

There are songs too, in the broadest sense. Resist Much Obey Little sounds like whackedout Teardrop Explodes, and guest vocalist Tess Parks matches Newcombe with deadpan aplomb on Groove Is In The Heart and the Can-meets-Velvets-styled Throbbing Gristle.

There’s plenty more to like. The imaginary soundtrack piece Fact 67 is full of neat Sturm und twang; Dropping Bombs On The Sun is a pretty, hazy piece with a spooked Parks vocal that lives up to the title. If you like Ornette Coleman and all that jazz, then Don’t Get Lost is your friend.