Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin': Decisions

Though never recording together until now, Bobby Rush first met fellow Louisiana music veteran Dr John on the 60s R&B circuit.

Here they share vocals on Decisions’ haunting opener Another Murder In New Orleans, which is a compelling Crescent City groove punctuated by searing guitar from Robert ‘Chalo’ Ortiz and Linda Gustafson’s gospel backing vocals. The song’s author Carl Gustafson and his Californian funky blues band, Blinddog Smokin’, provide solid backing throughout the album.

Rush’s self-penned title track is another highlight – a fine morality blues with wailing harmonica from Willie Dixon protégé Billy Branch. The stripped-down acoustic guitar and blues harp of Too Much Weekend also impresses. Regrettably, songwriting quality isn’t maintained – there are far too many undistinguished lightweight funk numbers; and the puerile rap Dr. Rush proves a nadir.

Via Silver Talon Records