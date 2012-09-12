Bob Mould: Silver Age

Ever since hardcore legends Hüsker Dü imploded in acrimony a quarter century ago, Bob Mould has journeyed through singer-songwriter folk-rock, broodingly angry punk-pop and club-friendly electronica, plus a bizarre digression into scriptwriting for professional wrestlers.

But as on Life And Times three years ago, Mould’s 10th solo album sticks fairly faithfully to the sound he perfected with his short-lived 1990s guitar trio, Sugar – all slamming power-pop thrust and snarly melodic blast. Indeed, on his autumn tour he plans to play these songs alongside Sugar’s best-selling 1992 debut, Copper Blue.

Mould is working within an established formula on lyrically snarky riff-slammers like Star Machine and The Descent, but it is a formula he can realistically claim to have invented.

This is the alt.rock pioneer who laid the groundwork for Nirvana and Pixies, after all. He later played with Dave Grohl and we can hardly blame him for essentially making his own Foo Fighters album.