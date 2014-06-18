Blues Round-up: Summer 2014

Henry’s Funeral Shoe: Comfortable Skin

Last year, two albums into their fragile ascent, Henry’s Funeral Shoe jettisoned their manager and bought out of their contract with US buzz-label Alive Natural Sound. To outsiders, the move smacked of stupidity, maybe even suicide, but this self-released EP suggests otherwise. It’s a five-song streak of vindication whose title reiterates that Welsh brothers Aled and Brennig Clifford are now operating on their own terms. Post-Stripes, ‘blues duo’ has become shorthand for a grubby hit-and-hope clatter. HFS can do torn and frayed better than most: witness the feral racket of Grown So Angry or the itchy garage-blues of Janice The Stripper (a song so seedy it’ll have you proffering a five-pound note). Unlike the herd, though, they tread softly, too, with Don’t Go Leaving pulling you up short with gorgeous swells of tremolo and a fragile vocal marking a spate of family deaths. Stepping into the void can’t have been easy – but on this (admittedly slim) evidence, the Shoe could run and run. (8⁄ 10 )

Jim Byrnes: St Louis Times

A concept album of sorts, SLT salutes the Missouri melting-pot of Byrnes’ youth (“the heart of the development of blues, jazz, gospel and soul”) through originals and covers of favourite sons. Chuck Berry’s Nadine is slowed down a few licks to a fruity leer, while James ‘Stump’ Johnson’s The Duck’s Yas Yas Yas is a rave-up on a riverboat, Byrnes and John Hammond enjoying themselves on duelling vocals. (7⁄ 10 )

Lonesome Shack: More Primitive

In case you didn’t glean it from the title, sleeve art featuring animal jawbones and a bearded redneck in a tin bath suggests this Seattle trio have a certain resistance to technology. The music bears it out: songs like Head Holes and Wrecks are stripped and cyclical, built on ad-infinitum slide-licks and emaciated percussion. The result is atmospheric, but the songwriting could benefit from a curveball or two. (6⁄ 10 )

Bad Brad & The Fat Cats: Take A Walk With Me: Live In The Studio

‘Bad’ Brad Stivers is a Colorado-circuit showman who reportedly goes down a bomb every night at the roadhouse. This studio disc airs some classy originals – of which the best is the Pride And Joy-ish title track – and a vocal that could take him far if it reaches the right ears. (6⁄ 10 )

