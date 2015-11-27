Blues Round-up: January 2016

Mike Zito & The Wheel: Keep Coming Back

When Mike Zito walked out of Royal Southern Brotherhood last year the blues scene rang out with slapped foreheads. The 45-year-old songwriter has form when it comes to self-destruction – he nixed his early solo career with a post-millennial drugs habit – but leaving the acclaimed supergroup seemed a torn-up meal ticket too far.

Keep Coming Back is vindication, and then some. Zito answers his doubters early, the opening title track aptly demanding: ‘What have you got to lose?’ over a stompy rockabilly squall, before the twisty, muscular Chin Up shrugs off the financial crash. The reflective moments that follow feel hard-won, rather than sewn-on (I Was Drunk is a bruised account of Zito’s lost years, in the very saddest country tradition); Get Out Of Denver kicks in the teeth of Bob Seger; Zito’s own brass-driven observations of sidewalk-level America on Girl From Liberty stand comparison with Springsteen. On this evidence, Zito works best when the chips are down. (8⁄ 10 )

Thirsty Mamas: I’ve Been Down

Reinterpreting rock material in a blues context can add freshness to a tired repertoire asphyxiated by tradition, and that’s precisely what Hamburg’s Thirsty Mamas do. An adept, dutiful shuffle through Hellhound On My Trail only drags, while an intensely graunchy, harp-driven assault on Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus positively throbs with seductive, dark vitality. (7⁄ 10 )

Benji Kirkpatrick: Hendrix Songs

Realising that any Strat-toting Hendrix covers artist is on a hiding to nothing, British folkie Benji Kirkpatrick takes a different tack, presenting 12 covers on banjo, mandolin and bouzouki. It’s testament to Jimi’s songwriting that his tunes slip their identities so readily, with Voodoo Chile becoming a cowboy storm cloud, and Crosstown Traffic revealing unexpected poignancy. (7⁄ 10 )

Taj Mahal & The Hula Blues Band: Live From Kauai

As a man who once gigged with four tuba players, it’s a pleasure to find Taj Mahal, at 73, still finding new ways to present the blues. Recorded in Hawaii, this two-disc set decks out classics such as Good Morning Miss Brown and Queen Bee in floral shirts and flip-flops, softening their melodies with lap steel, flute and ukulele. Music to listen to while drinking from a coconut. (8⁄ 10 )

Son Little: Son Little