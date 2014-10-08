Audrey Horne: Pure Heavy

On this, their fourth album, Audrey Horne claim to pay homage to the 70s, 80s and 90s in one sweep; indeed, anyone familiar with their back catalogue will know that they favour eras gone by.

But with Pure Heavy Audrey Horne have really gone totally, unashamedly 80s. There are obvious nods to Van Halen and Thin Lizzy throughout, even Maiden-isms, particularly in Volcano Girl, and all-out Mötley Crüe worship in the stomping sleaze of Tales From The Crypt.

For all the comparisons to rock’s forefathers, Audrey Horne do much more than regurgitate the sounds of the greats. Instead they make songs that stand solidly among them and already sound like classics, without a trace of cynicism or parody. Full of fist-pumping fun and infectious choruses, Pure Heavy lives up to its name.