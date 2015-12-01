Andy Poxon – Must Be Crazy

This third album from 21-year-old Maryland tyro Andy Poxon may not grab you by the lapels, but it’s a grower. Channelling old-fashioned blues in a BB King vein, his self-penned songs are unusually articulate about heartache for one so young.

The maturity of Poxon’s songwriting is startling at times. He conjures up some telling images and neat turns of phrase, and communicates both world-weariness in Harder Everyday and impending heartbreak in Already Gone.

He may not knock your socks off, but Poxon is a polished guitarist, dashing off sparky licks on the jump blues of Next To You, and getting suitably reflective on the slowie Cold Weather. He has a decent voice too, effectively conveying the Margaritaville-type self-awareness of Making A Fool, though a bit more grit and fire would extend his range. The kid shows promise.