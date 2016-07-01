Andre Williams: I Wanna Go Back To Detroit City (Bloodshot Records)

With Andre Williams fast approaching his 80th birthday, this latest release from the venerable veteran goes some way to proving that age is little more than a number when it comes to making music. Aided and abetted by a number of Detroit luminaries including Dan Kroha (The Gories) on guitar and drummer David Shettler, the album also features contributions from Cat Power and The Dirty Three’s Jim White.

Covering a fine mix of styles ranging from the title track’s psychedelic funk to the country blues and gallows humour of Mississippi Sue and the groove of What Now?, Williams’ sense of fun is palpable, even in the indignation of Detroit (I’m So Glad I Stayed). Motor City is lucky to have him.